Latest News
- Update: CHP provides details on crash that injured 7 on Highway 166
- Boo at the Zoo returns to CALM
- Crash blocks Grocer Grade for 10 hours
- Taft Police activity for Sept. 30-Oct. 1
- Taft Police activity for Sept. 29-30
- Two hurt in crash and East Kern and Highway 119
- Taft's Most Wanted
- TC women beat Cerritos for fourth straight win
Most Popular
Articles
- Update: CHP provides details on crash that injured 7 on Highway 166
- Taft's Most Wanted
- Rosa Lee Orr
- Two hurt in crash and East Kern and Highway 119
- Fire destroys historic Midway Sunset Trading Post
- Crash blocks Grocer Grade for 10 hours
- Victoria ( Vickey) Mae Montez 74
- Taft Police activity for Sept. 29-30
- Michael Anthony McCormick
- Lisa Reina Nelson
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.