5:55 Disturbing the Peace
Occurred at Heritage Park on Eighth St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.
6:11 Pedestrian Check
Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Main St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.
8:20 Code Enforcement
Occurred on Woodrow St. . Disposition: Completed.
11:23 Theft under $50
Occurred at Dave's Glass Shop on Sixth St. . Disposition: Civil Problem.
12:14 Theft under $50
Occurred on Williams Wy. . Disposition: Completed.
12:41 Animal Control
Occurred at Heritage Park on Eighth St. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.
2:29 Theft under $50
Occurred at La Salsa Fresh Grill on E. Kern St. . Disposition: Report Taken.
2:48 Animal Control
Occurred at Coopers True Value Home Center on Ninth St. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.
3:03 Lost Property
Occurred at Sixth St/Kern St. . Disposition: Report Taken.
3:57 Miscellaneous Disturbance
Occurred at Imperial Gardens on Woodrow St. . Disposition: Completed.
7:28 Suspicious Person
Occurred at The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day on Church St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.
:41 Follow Up Investigation
Officer initiated activity at Fourth St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.
8:12 Follow Up Investigation
Officer initiated activity at Taft Police Department, Commerce Wy, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.
8:35 False Alarms
Occurred on Sunset Ln. . Disposition: Disregard From Alarm Company.
8:36 Assist other Departments
Occurred at Montview Av/Wood St. . Disposition: Outside Assist.
8:53 Theft under $50 2208170031
Occurred at The Fort on N. Tenth St. . Disposition: Report Taken.
10:00 Misc. - Extra Patrol 2208170032
Occurred at Fifth St/Main St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.
10:28 Misc. - Extra Patrol
Officer initiated activity at Main St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.
11:30 Misc. - Extra Patrol
Officer initiated activity at Outpost Food And Gas, Sixth St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.
1145 Pedestrian Check
Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Main St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.
4:09 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency
Occurred at Calvary Temple Assembly Of God on Kern St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.
