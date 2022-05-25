Graduations are normally joyous times as graduates and their families celebrate a milestone in young people's lives.
But last week's Taft College commencement had a somber moment as the college presented a diploma to the family of a young student whose life was cut short by tragedy.
Superintendent-President Dr. Deb Daniels Presented a diploma to the sister and young daughter of Rejina Terriquez, 24, was killed by her husband on Dec. 5 2021 in Bakersfield. He later took his own life.
Friday evening, Terriquez' young daughter Penelope, who was three when he mother died, and sister Claudia were escorted to the stage where they were greeted by Daniels, who presented them with a diploma for a degree in criminal justice.
After the presentation, Claudia turned and held the diploma proudly over here head with young Penelope looking on.
