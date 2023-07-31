Voters in the West Kern Community College District are going to see a major change in how they elect trustees
The WKCCD is already in the process of switching from electing its five board members at-large to electing a trustee from each of five districts.
The WKCCD, along with virtually every district in Taft with elected board members, including the City of Taft, have received alleging they are in violation of the California Voting Rights Act and are discriminating against Hispanic voters.
The letters, which have not been made public, apparently says the board must be electing board members from districts or wards instead of at-large.
The college district is the first to take action. It has already voted to begin transitioning to the “by area” system starting with the 2024 board election after passing a resolution in April.
Two of the five new districts will vote in 2024 and the other three will start in 2026
The board passed a resolution stating its intent to change in April, and is considering four options for different boundaries.
The maps can be viewed at the College’s website at: https://www.taftcollege.edu/board-of-trustees/trustee-election-transition/ .
The WKCCD board has three proposed maps submitted by a consulting firm hired to guide it through the process and a fourth, called the “Huerta Map.”
The district’s boundaries cover a large area in the southwestern Kern County stretching from the Temblors north of McKittrick to the Pine Mountain Club area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.