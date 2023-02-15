Taft College formally ended its year-long centennial celebration by burying a time capsule for the college of 2022 to look at and get a taste of college life in the first 100 years of its existence.
The time capsule contained numerous items collected over the last 12 months as the college celebrated the 100th anniversary of its founding in 1922.
"This time capsule will give people in 2122 a good taste of the first 100 years of Taft College, interim Supt. Brock McMurray said..
Numerous items were placed in the time capsule, including a Taft College baseball jersey, the centennial commemorative book about TC, a copy of the Oct. 20, 2021 Taft Midway Driller, the 2021-22 TC budget, letters from McMurray , Faculty Senate President Sharyn Eveland and then-Board President Dawn Cole, a course catalogue, the "Taft-opoly" board game, a list of local Taft slang, a Taft College diploma, the ribbon cut from the TC student enter opening and 3-D items printed by the TC career technical education department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.