Taft College is returning many of its classes back to face-to-face instruction next week.
The college started most of its in-person courses online at the start of the spring semester in January as the COVID-19 omicron variant was spreading rapidly through the community.
"Taft College has been monitoring the test results of our campus and also the COVID cases in our county and state," Vice President of Instruction Leslie Minor said in a statement issued Monday. "As the cases have been dropping as predicted, we will return to face-to-face instruction as planned on February 14th for those classes that transitioned temporarily to online."
Face masks will still be required at all times.
TC is still in a hybrid model for instruction, TC spokeswoman Susan Groveman said.
College officials at the time announced they planned to keep the courses online from the start of the semester on Jan. 18 to Feb. 11, and today announced all courses would return to face-to-face instruction on Feb. 14.
