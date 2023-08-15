Taft, California, August 2, 2023 - The West Side Recreation & Park District and the Historic Taft Fox Theatre announced the Taft College Foundation's substantial contribution of $5,000 towards the critical purchase of a projector part. This vital component will enable the reopening of theater 2, rekindling the flame of entertainment and cultural enrichment for the entire Taft community.
The Historic Taft Fox Theatre, a cherished symbol of artistic expression and unity, faced an unfortunate setback with the temporary closure of theater 2 due to projector issues. The community's spirits were not dampened for long, thanks to the swift response and support from the Taft College Foundation.
"We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the Taft College Foundation for their gracious donation, which brings us one step closer to reopening theater 2," said Les Clark III, District Administrator for the West Side Recreation & Park District. "The Historic Taft Fox Theatre holds a special place in our hearts, and this contribution will help us preserve its legacy as a vibrant cultural venue and gathering space for our residents."
The Taft College Foundation's $5,000 donation is a testament to their commitment to fostering educational and cultural opportunities within the Taft community. By addressing the technical challenge head-on and providing the necessary funds for the projector part, they demonstrate their dedication to preserving the theater's historical significance and its vital role in nurturing local talents. Taft College Foundation Executive Director, Dr. Sheri Horn-Bunk said, “As a longstanding partner of the Taft community, the Taft College Foundation is pleased to help the Historic Taft Fox Theatre expedite the reopening of theater with this projector part funding. Our students, staff, and faculty have long enjoyed the important film and cultural offerings of the Historic Taft Fox Theater. We all wish you many more decades of success!”
The West Side Recreation & Park District and the Historic Taft Fox Theatre extend their profound gratitude to the Taft College Foundation and their supporters. With their unwavering assistance, theater 2 will soon dazzle once more, offering a diverse range of engaging and inspiring performances that bring joy to the lives of Taft residents.
About the Taft College Foundation:
The Taft College Foundation is a non-profit organization committed to empowering Taft College students and the Taft community through educational, cultural, and recreational opportunities. Their strategic partnerships and contributions aim to enrich lives and nurture a thriving and vibrant community.
