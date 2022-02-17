Taft College was singled out in a recent newsletter by Foundation for California Community Colleges,
TC, according to the newsletter, is one of 34 California community colleges taking part in the Finish Line Scholars Program, and the local college recently conducted outreach efforts to K-12 schools in their community and district to help spread the word about the benefits of community college options. The effort is meant to inspire students to consider Taft College in their future and help them better understand the benefits of the Finish Line Scholars Program, the newsletter said.
Part of their outreach efforts included a visit to a 6th grade class at Lincoln Jr. High, where every year students are given a gift from the college. This year, students were provided sweatshirts with a special message inviting them to attend Taft College and highlighting the importance of finishing a degree or transferring to a university.
The California Community Colleges Finish Line Scholars Program supports students to ensure they stay on track with their education and complete a degree, certificate, or transfer to a four year college or university. The program, funded by a historic $100 million pledge from the Jay Pritzker Foundation, is intended to help eliminate regional educational gaps through the distribution of emergency financial aid to students facing unexpected hardships and scholarships to students who are well on their way toward a finish line goal of transferring to a college or university or completing a certificate or degree.
