The Taft College Foundation announced that father and son civic leaders Les Clark Jr. and Les Clark III have been selected to receive the Taft College Foundation’s annual “Community Spirit Award.” This well-known family twosome has long been admired leaders in Kern County and especially in Taft. A special video of the father and son’s life, work, and countless contributions to the Taft community will be shown at the event.
The award will be presented on Oct. 5 at Taft College’s 13th annual Cougar Cookout, a festive event that draws hundreds of people each year to celebrate and honor veterans and exceptional individuals in the Taft community.
The barbecue will be tri-tip grilled on-site by our friends from San Joaquin Bit Services and the Wounded Heroes volunteers. All served right to your seat by our amazing student-athletes with potato salad, beans, salad, and bread. The Fellows American Legion Post will be on hand to serve a variety of beverages
Tickets are $30 for general admission and $20 for TC alumni, faculty & staff. Veterans will receive two complimentary tickets sponsored by Brad Peters, San Joaquin Bit Service. Ticket purchases are available on Eventbrite, https://2021cougarcookout.eventbrite.com.
Cookout Sponsorships are available,
Table sponsor 8 seats & dinner $1,000
Community Spirit Award sponsorship Les Clark Jr and Les Clark the 3rd $2,000
Honor Flight Sponsorships are $3,000 giving a Taft College Veteran a trip to Honor Flight.
Veteran Sponsor $5000 starts a scholarship in your company name to be given to a student veteran
The event begins at 5:00 pm with the Presentation of Colors by American Legion Fellows Post 63. Dinner service will start at 6:00 pm and continue through to 8:30 p.m.
For more information, please call the Taft College Foundation at (661) 763-7936.
