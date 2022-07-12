To increase learning opportunities and experiences for students, Assemblyman Vince Fong (R-Kern County) championed $1 million for Taft College’s new vocational center.
“Vocational training and education allows students to gain hands-on experience in their career,” said Assembly Fong. “As the need for a more skilled and trained workforce grows, our local community colleges, especially Taft College, play a critical role in educating and preparing students for careers in critical industries.”
President of Taft College, Dr. Debra Daniels applauded the needed funding.
“We are very excited to be receiving this state funding, and are appreciative of Assemblyman Fong’s hard work. His support to create a new vocational center at Taft College means that students will be provided with a modern learning environment that can expand to meet future needs,” Dr. Daniels said.
This funding will allow for the construction of a new vocational center, specifically acquiring new equipment to be used to educate students as they learn vocational skills and trades, such as dental hygiene and welding.
“Expanding Taft College’s vocational programs will address local job needs and contribute to the fulfillment of goals and increase employability for our local students,” Assemblyman Fong said.
