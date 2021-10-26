A few tickets are still available for the Taft College 2O2ONE Hall of Fame Dinner coming up on Nov. 7.
A track team and six individuals are going to be inducted into the college's hall of fame at a dinner and ceremony after two days of events.
the dinner will culminate the activities. It is being held in the new student Center on Wildcat Way (next to the Kern County Library).The evening starts with a champagne reception from 4 p.m. to 5 pm. and the dinner starts at 5 p.m.
To reserve your seat and for further information, contact Jennifer Edmaiston at (661) 763-7829 or jedmaiston@taftcollege.edu.
Table sponsorships are still available for $600.
Business attire is requested.
The inductees include the 1988 Cross Country State Championship Team (outstanding team); Carolyn Hosking (extraordinary service); Craig Johnson (distinguished faculty);
George Kersh (outstanding male athlete); Harry Wilson (distinguished alumnus); Shelley Klein (distinguished confidential employee); and Sonja Swenson (distinguished faculty);
The celebration kicks off on Saturday with the "Blast from the Past” Reception at Taft College Student Center
The event is sponsored by Ascend Real Estate Property Management and begins at 4:30 p.m.
On Sunday, prior to the reception and dinner, the
college is hosting a campus tour starting at 11 a.m. at the administration/students Services Building. Lunch will be provided.
Masks are required at these events and will be provided, as needed.
