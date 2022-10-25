The Taft College Foundation has reached its goal of raising $1,000,000 for TC's 100-year Centennial Anniversary
In March of this year, the Foundation announced its fundraising goal at their Centennial Gala. At the time, Foundation Executive Director Sheri Horn-Bunk had already secured $600,000.
The primary donors were Chevron, Dignity Health Mercy and Memorial Hospital, Aera Energy, California Resources Corporation, Valley Strong Credit Union and Synagro. From March to October, another $320,00 had been raised.
On Oct.6 at the Cougar Cookout, Berry Corporation presented a check for $50,000. Taft College Interim President Brock McMurray announced they were only $30,000 from their goal.
Quietly, at the cookout, another pillar of the Taft community, Fred, and Barbara Holmes, offered to give the remaining $30,000. This generous gift brought the Foundation to its goal. All funds raised will go towards a new, state of the art vocational facility for STEM students.
The Cougar Cookout brought together staff, students, alumni and friends from the class of 1940 to the class of 2023 and beyond. Alumni shared their stories of what Taft College has done for them. You can catch some of those stories on the TC Foundation’s Facebook or Instagram.
If you want to be a part of the Centennial Giving Legacy, it’s not too late! For more information, please call the Taft College Foundation at (661) 763-7936.
