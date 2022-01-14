Taft College will launch year of celebrations marking its 100th year with a Community Breakfast on Jan. 27 on the TC Student Center on Wildcat Way.
The event will kick off the centennial celebration staring at 8 a.m. when the student center doors open for coffee.
Breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. in the Cougar Cafe.
At 9 a.m., Superintendent-President Dr. Debra Daniels will provide a community report, and a time capsule ceremony will follow.
For reservations, contact Sarah Criss at 661-763-7711 or email scriss@taftcollege.edu by Jan. 20.
