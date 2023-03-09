Taft College is hosting a discussion on a program to help entrepreneurs get their business started.
The college's Cougar Room (entrance is at the TC Library-Learning Center) will be the site of the meeting on March 15 at 5:30 p.m.
the meeting will center on a discussion on building a new community of entrepreneurs through the CO.STARTERS program.
The Taft College Foundation and KITE, the Kern Initiative for Talent-Entrepreneurship, are hosting the initial discussion.
Through CO.STARTERS, participants will join 10 to 15 peers with similar goals to "develop, fine tune and critically examine every part of their ideas with real-time feedback from people in their community."
It's a 10-week program designed to give people all the tools they need to launch starters with all the "insights, relationships and tools needed to turn ideas into action.
For more info, go to https://bit.ly/3qIb6we
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.