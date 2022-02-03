Taft College kicked off a year of celebration for its centennial with a breakfast and a report on how the school is doing and what's coming up as the college celebrates its 100th year.
People also got a chance to leave a brief note for a time capsule that will be placed later in the year to be opened on the college's 200th birthday.
Several major events are planned for the centennial celebration, including the Taft College Centennial Gale on March 26 with special guest Dante Scarnecchia, a Taft College alumnus and former offensive line coach for the New England Patriots.
Also planned in a big birthday party and family barbecues with a tentative date of Aug. 19.
Superintendent-President Dr. Deb Daniels provided an update on thee college, how its doing through the COVID-19 pandemic what it is contributing to the local economy.
Daniels said the college is pleased with its efforts to get more employees to live in the district instead of commuting here.
Five years ago, she said, just 40 percent of the employees lived in the 780-square West Kern Community College District that covers southwestern Kern County.
Now, that number is 54 percent, she said.
"Our efforts are paying off. We're very proud of that," Daniels said.
She also discussed the economic impact the college has on the local economy.With a $28.7 million annual payroll and the purchase of $16.5 in supplies and services, TC provides 2.4 percent of the areas gross regional product.
Community college graduates are major contributors as well.
For every $1 spent on a student, the return is $5.10 in future earnings
Looked at from another angle, the benefit is even bigger, Daniels said. Each dollar invested in students yields $8.60 to the state in terms of savings to the criminal just system, health care and social services.
