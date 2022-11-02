The Southern San Joaquin Branch of the American Society of Civil Engineers has named the Taft College Student Center as an Outstanding Geotechnical Project in 2022.
Adam Terronez, branch manager for BSK Associates’ Bakersfield Office and past-president of the Southern San Joaquin Branch of the ASCE, presented the award to the Taft College Board of Trustees on Sept.14, at their regular meeting.
“BSK Associates nominated the Student Center because of the unique geotechnical challenges at Taft College in dealing with collapsible soils and the other unique challenges and unknowns that come from building on an over 100-year new campus," Terronez said.
He congratulated the board for their commitment to education and the community, as well as for constructing and maintaining high quality facilities for the benefit of students, staff, faculty, and the public.
Opened in August 2021, the Taft College Student Center amenities include a 4,740-square-foot student lounge and gaming area, 600 square feet designated for Associated Student Organization (ASO) offices, a 3,160-square-foot bookstore, print shop, and mail room, a 3,660-square-foot cafeteria and dining area serving a maximum of 244 persons, a 3,360-square-foot cafeteria kitchen and food service area, a 400-square-foot staff dining/meeting room, as well as 180 square feet for the office of Campus Safety.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.