Taft College acting/interim Superintendent/President Brock McMurray announced that Assemblyman Vince Fong has secured $1 million in funding from the state for the planned Taft College Vocational Center.
“Vocational training and education allow students to gain hands-on experience in their career,” said Fong. “As the need for a more skilled and trained workforce grows, our local community colleges, especially Taft College, play a critical role in educating and preparing students for careers in critical industries.”
McMurray praised Assemblyman Fong’s efforts.
“We are very grateful to Vince for his heroic efforts to secure this funding for our Vocational Center. Part of the Taft College facilities plan, the vocational center will allow for expansion to meet students’ future
educational needs in allied healthcare and career technical education programs, including dental hygiene, energy technology, and welding.”
Assemblyman Fong continued, “Expanding Taft College’s vocational programs will address local job needs and contribute to the fulfilment of goals and increase employability for our local students.”
