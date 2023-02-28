Taft College is seeking your nominations forthe Class of 2023 Hall of Fame.
The Taft College Hall of Fame Committee wants to hear specific details about your favorite classmates, colleagues, and outstanding athletes. Please note that all nominations are due on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
You will find information on the nine Hall of Fame award categories, fillable nomination forms, and instructions on the Taft College Hall of Fame website: https://www.taftcollege.edu/hall-of-fame/
You’ll definitely want to check out the many memories, tributes, and exciting moments captured in the photo gallery from previous Taft College Hall of Fame celebrations!
Nominations for the Class of 2023 Hall of Fame are due by close of business on Wednesday, March 15. Please contact (661) 763-7854 for further information and details on nomination eligibility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.