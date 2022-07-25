The West Kern Community College District Board of Trustees has announced the retirement of Superintendent/President Dr. Debra S. Daniels.
Dr. Daniels has held higher education leadership positions for 40 years, including the last
six years at Taft College.
“During her tenure, Dr. Daniels led Taft College through a triumphant accreditation process, critical academic program enhancements, final completion of our celebrated Student Center, our centennial celebration events, and unprecedented times due to the COVID-19 pandemic," Board President Dawn Cole said. "We are deeply indebted to Dr. Daniels for her many, significant contributions across the college. On behalf of the Taft College Board of Trustees, we sincerely wish Dr. Daniels the absolute best in her well-deserved retirement.” A comprehensive search will be conducted for the next Taft College Superintendent/President.
In the interim,the board of trustees has asked Executive Vice President of Administrative Services Brock McMurray to step in as acting Taft College superintendent/president.
“Mr. McMurray has a diverse background with strong experience leading student
services as our Vice President and administrative services as our Chief Financial
Officer," Cole said. "The Taft College Board of Trustees thanks Mr. McMurray for his 21 years of
service at the college and looks forward to his leadership during this period of transition.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.