Taft College has canceled the 2023 softball season.
TC athletic director Kanoe Bandy said last week the team doesn't have enough players to compete this year.
"Today, Taft College made the difficult decision to suspend the 2023 season for the Women's Softball Team," Bandy said in a statement on Feb. 2. "The team has faced unexpected roster issues and a roster that has excellent athletes but does not have the numbers to ensure the successful completion of the season once started. After discussions with administration, we believe that this is the best decision to support our student athletes. We are committed to supporting the students, and the program, while making a difficult but necessary decision."
The Cougar softball program underwent a coaching change in 2022 when Gaby Brixey resigned in late July to become coach at West Hills College, her alma mater.
Morgan Atkinson, an assistant under Brixey at TC, was named interim coach.
