Taft College is reaching out to the male students and recently hosted a male summit for Taft Union High School students.
That's after a data showed TC has an enrollment imbalance with females outnumbering males 60 percent to 40 percent.
TC administrators made a presentation at the annual joint meeting of the Taft Union High School District and West Kern Community College District boards Monday evening.
TC is showing the males the advantage of a community college education, whether its for transfer to a four-year college for vocational training.
Vice President Dr. Damon Bell, Dean of Student Services Cecilia Alvarado and articulation officer Vicki Jacobi presented a short PowerPoint on the college's student recruitment, Taft College Promise Program and dual enrollment to the two boards.
The summit involved 31 TUHS seniors who met with both TUHS staff and TC employees.
TC employee Manny Campos was the keynote speaker.
The Promise program offers all qualifying TUHS graduates a cost-free education with personalized counseling, academic support and other benefits.
