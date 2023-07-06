Taft College Athletic Director and retired volleyball coach Kanoe Bandy received the California Community College Coaches Association Coaches Achievement Award at the California Community College Athletic Association Convention on March 30 in Sacramento. This is the second
time Athletic Director Bandy has received the annual award, the first being in 2015.
“Taft College is very, very proud of Athletic Director Kanoe Bandy for her incredible number of wins, achievements, and coaching awards over the years, “ Superintendent/President Brock McMurray said. “Most importantly, we applaud Kanoe for her long-lasting positive impact on thousands of our student-athletes. Congratulations to Athletic Director Bandy on another coveted 4CA honor.”
Although she has not coached in two years, Athletic Director Bandy continues to be recognized by her peers at the state-wide level for the huge impact she has made as Taft College women’s volleyball coach.
The Coaches Achievement Award honors members of the California Community College coaching profession who show exemplary participation, dedication, and contributions to their chosen sport. The awarded coach must exhibit leadership and high ethical values in addition to serving as an outstanding role model for student-athletes and future professionals.
Bandy totaled 567 wins over her 33-year coaching career that began at Taft College in 1987.
