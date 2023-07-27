It was 1993, and our Kern County dental community was facing a challenge; there weren’t enough dental hygienists to support the dentists and patients they cared for. This dilemma led to several key members of the Kern County Dental Society paving the way for students to better access this type of education. Thanks to their collective influence and commitment, the Taft College Dental Hygiene (TCDH) associate degree program was established.
A key leader in this effort was Dr. Ben Dykes. A 1940 Taft High School graduate with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern California and a DDS from Northwestern University, his hometown ultimately called him back. Dr. Dykes then devoted nearly 50 years working as a community dentist in Taft while also serving on the Board of Trustees for both the local high school and community college. He was inducted into the International College of Dentistry in 1972. He passed away in 2003.
Nancy McEnroe O’Brien, daughter of Dr. Dykes, shared this memory of her father and his contributions to the TCDH program. “He was truly a teacher and community servant; his faith, his love of science, and his personal integrity motivated him to lead and serve others. These attributes are what inspired him to help create the dental hygiene program curriculum for Taft College and six additional community colleges, as well as overseeing the Taft College clinic and directing the program. He led by example and was passionate about this work. And most importantly, he was loved by both faculty members and his students.”
Fast forward to 2023, and the TCDH is now celebrating 30 years of bright smiles and even brighter futures for its graduates. “Reaching 30 years is a real milestone for us,” shared Dr. Vickie Kimbrough, program director/administrator. Since 1993, we’ve graduated nearly 650 students, and that’s really benefited our dental community and their patients.” Today’s associate degree program runs for two years and educates approximately 40 students each year.
Just as exciting as celebrating this 30-year milestone is the introduction of Taft College’s new Dental Hygiene bachelor’s degree (BS) program, the result of a statewide initiative introduced several years ago bringing seven new bachelor’s degree programs to California community colleges. This new program will begin in fall 2023. “Our students will go through the two-year program as we know it today,” said Dr. Kimbrough. “Then they’ll have the option to continue with online courses that apply toward the new bachelor’s degree. A great benefit to that is, after earning their associate degree and passing their board exams, our graduates can then work in dentists’ offices and start their new careers while also pursuing the bachelor’s degree.
“This higher-level bachelor’s degree can expand both a student’s knowledge base and career opportunities,” Dr. Kimbrough explained. “For example, a graduate can pursue related fields of work like public health, education or research if they want to take their careers in a new direction. For students unable to relocate to another geographic area, this new bachelor’s degree is really the ‘icing on the cake’ for our local dental hygiene students and our communities.”
Thomas Frank, DDS, is a Bakersfield dentist who was on the ground floor of developing the dental hygiene program and someone who appreciates its ongoing benefits to our local communities. “Over 30 years ago, I was among a group of dentists to pool our resources to establish the Dental Hygiene Program at Taft College,” shares Dr. Frank. “At the time, so many local dentists didn’t have a dental hygienist on staff because there were so few of them. Thankfully today, we now have a very stable source of well-trained and highly skilled dental hygienists to serve the dental community. The two hygienists on my team serve an integral and important role in improving oral health and, therefore, the overall health of my patients. I consult and rely upon them daily for their expertise. Kudos to the staff of the TCDH program for continuing to develop an outstanding curriculum that incorporates the new technologies and advancements in modern day dentistry!”
Here's something you may not know about the TCDH program; it also offers a dental clinic to the public. “It’s a lower-cost clinic because it's also a learning program,” said Dr. Kimbrough. “Our students do the work, and our faculty provides the oversight. We couldn’t operate our program without our clinic patients because our students need to work in this environment to meet their degree requirements. We’re so glad our residents take advantage of this service. It’s a ‘win-win’ because patients get the services they need while also helping our students move through the program.”
To help celebrate the Dental Hygiene program’s 30-year anniversary, the Taft College Foundation is holding a Casino Night Fundraiser on Friday, September 15 at Seven Oaks Country Club. Proceeds from this fundraiser will help with the construction of a more modernized, on-campus building which the Dental Hygiene Program will then relocate to (they’ve been operating out of modular buildings since the program started in 1993). Proceeds will also help with the purchase of more modernized dental hygiene equipment needed to better align to the look and feel of today’s dental offices. This Casino Night will also include a silent and live auction. For event/table sponsorships and individual tickets, go to: https://tcdentalhygiene.eventbrite.com
To learn more about Taft College’s Dental Hygiene Program, visit: http://www.taftcollege.edu/dental-hygiene/
