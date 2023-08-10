The Taft City School District going is to acquiesce to the threat of an expensive lawsuit and join the West Side Health Care District, Taft Union High School District and West Kern Community College District changing it elections.
But the TCSD is taking a slightly more defiant tone as it starts the changes.
The TCSD Governing Board on Wednesday evening approved a resolution to change from electing its five members from the district as a whole to electing its members by ward.
The vote came a week after the board met in closed session to discuss anticipated litigation involving a letter alleging the district is violating the California Voting Rights Act by electing members at large instead of dividing it into five wards where only registered voters from that ward are eligible to run.
According to the resolution passed unanimously Wednesday night meeting, the district is only making the change to avoid expensive litigation.
The resolution states. district received a letter in late June from attorney Scott J Rafferty written on behalf of the Dolores Huerta Foundation alleging the current at-large election violates the CVRA and I is “threatening litigation if the district declines to adopt a by-trustee area election system…”.
“The Rafferty letter was not accompanied by any evidence to support the claim of a violation in the district and did not claim to have been sent on behalf of district voters,” the resolution states.
The district is only making the change because “the public interest would be served by avoiding the expense of the threatened litigation,” the resolution states.
However, the District concedes “the public interest may also be served by election of its governing board members in ‘by-trustee area’ elections.
Two Huerta representatives attended the meeting and one, Civic Engagement Director Lori Pesante, spoke.
“This procedure is going to be one of the most important things this board will ever do,” Pesante said.
The at large system worked for many years, Pesante said but with Taft’s significant and growing Hispanic and Oaxacan, a change to a ward system is needed.
“It’s part of what it means to work with your voters,” she said.
She repeated something she has told other districts – that unincorporated areas like Ford City, South Taft and South Taft need to be “kept whole” and not cut up and placed in two or more wards.
Board member Keith McElmurry raised concerns about how much money the taxpayers of Taft are going to have to pay to make the changes. Attorney fees and the cost of hiring demographic firms to draw maps.
He said the cost to all agencies undergoing the change to ward voting is going to be well over a million dollars.
“This is a huge impact to this community,” he said.
