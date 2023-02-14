The Taft City School District is dealing with the after effects of the COVID pandemic school closures.
Students in the district performed poorly on the state's California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress tests and the district's chronic absenteeism is very high.
Supt. Dr. Lori Slaven presented the districts LCAP report to the board last week showing the district has a chronic absenteeism rate of 23 percent.
"Chronic absenteeism is one of our biggest challenges," she said.
Chronic absenteeism is defined as a student missing 10 percent of the 180-day school year, so more than one in five TCSD students is missing 18 or more school days per year.
The district has an overall attendance rate of 93.6 percent.
"We would like to strive for 96-97 percent attendance," Slaven said.
She said most schools in Kern County are dealing with high absenteeism rates.
Slaven said one possible explanation is that parents and students got out of the habit of going to school during the pandemic shutdown in 2021.
"We’re go to try to change that culture," she said.
Slaven also discussed the CASSP test results with the board.
Her report said just 28 percent of students in the district met or exceeded English language arts standards and only 16 percent of students met or exceeded math standards.
"We've got to roll up our sleeves and get to work," on those results, Board member Greg Mudge said.
