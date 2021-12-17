The Taft City School District, like others in Kern County, is losing its school resource officer in six weeks.
The district is now looking at hiring a civilian to "fill the gap"left by the absence of the Kern County Sheriff's deputy it is losing, Supt. Julie Graves said.
On Dec. 8, the TCSD Board of Education approved a job description for the campus supervisor position.Graves said the new supervisor will be based at Lincoln Junior High School but will work at all of the district's six campuses.
The KCSO informed districts last fall that it would be terminating all SRO contracts on January 31, 2022. It said there is a shortage of patrol deputies and wanted to return the school resource officers to patrol duties.
