The Taft City School District has a new superintendent.
The TCSD Board of Education voted unanimously on June 22 to hire Dr. Lori Slaven to replace current Supt. Julie Graves, who is retiring this month.
Slaven comes to the TCSD from the Hughes-Elizabeth Lakes Union Elementary School District in rural northern Los Angles County.
She has been in her current position for six years and has 27 years in education.
Slaven said she was looking forward to her new position and aid its a good fit for her.
"I was looking for the next step in my career," she said.
"Dr. Slaven's experience is elementary education over the past 27 years has prepared her to lead the Taft City School District in providing exemplary and well-rounded education for all students," the board said in a written release after Slaven's hiring.
She was signed to a two-year contract paying $164,837 annually and will receive the same health and welfare benefits as the other members of the district's management and confidential staff, board member Keith McElmurry said.
Graves announced her retirement in December 2021and is leaving after servicing eight years as TCSD superintendent.
Graves worked for the TCSD for 28 years as teacher, principal and administrator and has a 45-year career in education.
