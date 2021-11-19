The Taft City School District is giving substitute teachers a hefty raise.
It has no choice.
TCSD Chief Business Official Steven Gragg told the school board substitute teachers are in high demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the TCSD has to compete with other districts to get substitutes to fill in.
The board agreed and unanimously approved a raise from $150 per day to $250 per day for short term substitutes For longer term subs, the rate goes to $300 per day starting on the 21st day.
The new pay schedule was approved at the Nov. 10 meeting.
The meeting was the first for new board member Renee Hill, who was appointed to fill a vacancy left by the death of long-time board member Michael McCormick.
Hill is a former member of the Taft Planning Commission and Taft City Council
Her term will expire in 2022.
