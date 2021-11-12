The Taft City School District has notified the community that an"individual in our school community has tested positive for COVID-19."
In a letter dated Nov. 12, Assistant Superintendent Nancy Hickernell-Bonner said individuals who may have had close contact with the infected person have been notified.
Close contact, the letter said, is considered coming " within 6 feet of a positive individual for longer than 15 minutes, or collectively for 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period."
The letter said the district is following California Department of Public Health guidance and is working with the Kern County.
No schools will be closed, but some areas in the district are being disinfected and closed as necessary.
"...school administration has determined that there is no need at this time to close our school," Hickernell-Bonner said in the letter. "Impacted areas of campus (are being) disinfected in compliance with CDPH guidelines and the portions of campus impacted will not reopen until they are deemed safe for occupancy,"
Citing privacy laws, the district declined to discuss specifics of the COVID case.
Parents and school staff are being urged to monitor their households for any COVID symptoms and take precautions, including wearing masks.
