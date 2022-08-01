A teenage girl was seriously wounded in an accidental shooting in Taft last week and a now Taft man faces several felony counts.
The victim was shot in the shoulder by an unregistered AR-15 type assault rifle at a "social gathering" on about 1 a.m. on July 27, Taft Police Sgt. Corey Beilby said.
Police and Sheriff's deputies both responded to a report of victim of a shooting in the 400 block of Rose Street. Beilby said the shooting took place on the 100 block of Lucard street.
Beilby said there was a gathering at the house on Lucard and the suspect was handling the weapon when it discharged, striking the girl in the shoulder.
"Everybody panicked and they took her to a family members house on Rose," where medical aid was summoned, Beilby said.
He said everyone present at the shooting has cooperated with police.
"We believe this to be more of an accident than malicious," Beilby said.
The investigation led to the arrest of Oscar Cervantes Fernandez, 21, of Taft. An arrest log shows he was arrest on July 27 at 4:26 p.m. on the 700 block of Lucard.
Police have seized the assault rifle involved in the shooting, commonly called a "ghost gun" because it is assembled from a kit and has no serial number and a handgun with no serial number.
Cervantes is charged with assault with a firearm on a person, negligent discharge of a firearm, illegal possession of large capacity magazines and unlawful possession of a loaded firearm.
