A teen boy was struck and killed by a pickup in Derby Acres Sunday.
The California Highway Patrol said the 13-year-old was riding a black skateboard in the the southbound lanes of Highway 33 near Arnold Avenue about 5:30 p.m. when he was struck by a pickup that was also traveling southbound.
The pickup, driven by a man from Nashville, Tenn., was traveling about 50 miles per hour, the CHP said
It was dark and there was heavy rain at the time of the accident, the CHP said.
The CHP is still investigating the reasons for the accident, but said drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors. The victim's name will be released later by the Kern County Coroner.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officer T. Sanders at the Buttonwillow CHP office.
