One of two teenagers arrested in connection with an armed robbery in May has pleaded no contest to a felony charge.

Benjamin Pallarez, 18, entered the plea to a single count of second-degree robbery Friday in Kern County Superior Court.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 30. He remains in custody and his bail is $25,000.

Pallarez and a 13-year-old male were arrested by Taft Police on May 19 after Taft Police were told that they were robbed at gunpoint at the park just before 5 p.m. by a group of Hispanic males and a cell phone was taken.

Taft Police searched the area and later detained Pallarez and the younger suspect.

The 13-year-old had a loaded, concealed handgun in his possession, police said.

He was charged in juvenile court with several counts in connection with the robbery, police said.