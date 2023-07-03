A teenager was sentenced to time served for his part in an armed robbery in Taft in May.
Benjamin Pallarez, 18, pleaded no contest to armed robbery and was sentenced to 85 days in jail – 43 days actually served and credit for 42 days good time.
Pallarez and a 13-year-old were arrested after a reported robbery at A Street Park on May 19.
The victims said they were accosted by a group of males and one suspect brandished a gun.
The loss was a cell phone.
Taft Police said they located Pallarez and the 13-year-old a short distance away and both were arrested.
The 13-year-old’s case is being handled through the juvenile justice system.
