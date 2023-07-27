The family of murder victim Micah Holsonbake confirmed that a bone found near Maricopa belonged to him.
Bakersfield Police also confirmed that DNA testing on a vertebra showed the bone belonged to Holsonbake.
Holstonbake was one of the “Bakersfield 3,” a trio of people in Bakersfield who all disappeared about the same time in the spring of 20`8.
Matthew Queen was convicted of Holsonbake’s murder in May 2022. A jury found him guilty of second-degree murder but acquitted him on first-degree murder and torture charges.
Only partial remains, including an arm and skull have been found
Holsonbake, James Kulstad and Baylee Despot all disappeared about the same time in 2018.
Kulstad died in an unrelated shooting, according to police, but Despot has never been located.
She is the former girlfriend of Queen and is considered a suspect in Holsonbake’s murder.
At Queen’s trial, prosecutors alleged that Queen and Despot killed and dismembered Holsonbake in late March of 2018.
Queen was sentenced to 30 years to life plus 56 years in state prison.
