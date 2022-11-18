It's not going to be a very merry Christmas at Taft's Historic Fort after thieves broke into a pair of Seatrains and stole the Fort's Christmas decorations and supplies for the West Kern Adult School.
They took 12 Christmas trees and decorations.
The loss is estimated at $5,000 to $7,000, Fort Preservation Society Executive Director Edith Laurin said.
Laurin said the Fort won't be decorating this year.
"They took all of our Christmas stuff," she said as Taft Police arrived to investigate.
"There goes December at the Fort," Fort Board member Vahnita Hooker said.
Laurin discovered the break-in when she arrived at work at 7 a.m.
Locks on the two Seatrains had been pried open.
A trail of ornaments and branches from the artificial trees led to the alley on the north side of Irene Street.
Some books and other items were missing from the WKAEN container.
Laurin said the Fort has ongoing problems with transients and break-ins.
