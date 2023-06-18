Three people went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and a man ended up in jail on felony drunk driving charges following a two-car crash on Highway 119 south of Gardner Field Road Saturday night.
Taft Police said a Toyota Corolla was northbound on the highway when it drifted into the oncoming lanes and collided with a gray Toyota Camry traveling southbound.
Three passengers in both cars suffered minor to moderate injuries and were taken to Bakersfield hospitals for treatment.
The driver of the Corolla, identified as Apolonia Garciavelasco, 25, of Taft, was later booked into the Kern County Sheriff’s Central Receiving facility in Bakersfield Facility for suspicion driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury, driving without a license, and no proof of insurance at the scene of a collision.
