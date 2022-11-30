Three people were transported to Bakersfield hospitals with non-life threatening injuries after a two-vehicle collision at Wood Street and Highway 33 Tuesday evening.
All three injuries were riding in a Toyota Camry that collided with a Saturn Vue about 5:30 p.m.
Both vehicles had multiple passengers in them.
Taft Police spokesman Robert Gomes said the three people taken by ambulance suffered minor to moderate injuries.
Gomes said alcohol didn't appear to be a factor in the crash.
Highway 33 was completely shut down for about 20 minutes then one-way traffic started moving.
