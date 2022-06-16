Three people were injured when a vehicle went off the road, overturning and crashing down an embankment on Highway 166 west of the Cuyama Valley Tuesday afternoon.
The California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara County Fire Department said the crash occurred about 3:45 p.m. near Cottonwood Road.
The SBCFD said two people were transferred by ground ambulance to Marian Medical Center in Santa Maria with non life-threatening injuries.
Another person, a youth, was flown from the scene to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, the SBCFD reported.
The highway was blocked for more than an hour, the CHP said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.