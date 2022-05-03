Three people were killed in a fiery head-on collision on Highway 33 near Coalinga on Monday, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The CHP said a woman and a female juvenile were riding in a 2019 Dodge caravan that collided with a Dodge Ram pickup with a single occupant in the southbound lanes of Highway 33 south of Sutter Avenue about halfway between Avenal and Coalinga about 2:40 p.m.
The crash occurred in the southbound lanes, the CHP said, but the direction of travel for the two vehicles is still under investigation
The pickup caught fire after the crash and was fully engulfed. No information about the victim in pickup was immediately available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.