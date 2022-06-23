The Thunder Fire burning near the Grapevine had grown to approximately 2,300 acres by Thursday morning, the Kern County Fire Department reported.
The fire started by a lightning strike early Wednesday.
By afternoon, strong easterly winds blew smoke from the rapidly spreading fire into the Taft area where it lingered into the evening hours.
The fire was 20 percent contained by 8 a.m. Thursday, the KCFD said.
A shift in winds now has firefighters concerned about the east flank, according to reports.
The fire started in the foothills of the Tehachapi range and by afternoon was being pushed to the west. Heavy smoke impeded traffic on I-5 at the Grapevine and forced the California Highway Patrol to escort traffic for a time.
