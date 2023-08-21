Severe Thunderstorms and flash flood warnings have been issued for a storm moving through extreme western kern County.
The storm cell triggered the first storm warnings about 3 p.m. for the Derby Acres and McKittrick areas as well as the Temblors to the west.
As the storm moved north, the warning area was moved to cover the Cymric and Belridge areas and flash flood warning was added.
The severe thunderstorm warnings are set to expire at 4 p.m. and the flash flood warning will expire at 5:30 p.m.
