Tickets are now available for purchase online at calmzoo.org for CALM’s inaugural AutumnNights by Lightasmic. The event will be held every Thursday - Sunday from October 6 - 30, 2022. Tickets are $15 for adults (16+), $12 for children (4-15) and children 3 and under are free.
CALM has partnered with the Kern County Soccer Park, which is just west of the zoo, to accommodate parking for AutumnNights. Guests will park at soccer park and be shuttled to CALM to enjoy a short walk to the gates.
AutumnNights is a family-friendly, Halloween themed, light show that takes place in the zoo grounds. Guests are invited to take a ride on the Candy Corn Express Train, explore a variety of illuminated fall themed lands, or get lost in the Craze Maze. Take your photos with the Pumpkin Mayor after making a journey through the Bayou or stop by the gift store to purchase your favorite CALM gear. Concessions will be presented by Teen Challenge. A variety of dinner options and fall-themed desserts like kettle corn, churros and dumplings will be available for purchase.
