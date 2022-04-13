Dr. Kathy Orrin, Chair of the Taft Union High School Hall of Fame, has announced that all nominators for the inductees for this year’s Hall of Fame will be on hand to introduce the outstanding graduates of Taft High who they put forward for the Hall of Fame recognition.
“I cannot recall ever having all the nominators present to introduce the new inductees,” stated Orrin. “One of the introducing speakers is traveling all the way from Mexico!”
The Taft Union High School Hall of Fame will be celebrating its 16th Annual Induction Ceremony and Dinner on April 23, 2022, in the Oilworker Room of the Transit Center, 550 Supply Row, next to the Oilworker Monument. Cocktail hour is from 5 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., and dinner will begin after opening remarks by Jeff Lemucchi (TUHS Class of 1974), traditional master of ceremonies for the evening.
Those inducted include Ed Simmons (Class of 1967) who is a self-made parking entrepreneur, realtor, contractor, and patron. Simmons will be introduced by his sister, Taft High graduate Linda McIntosh who will travel from her home in Puerto Villarta, Mexico, to attend.
Amy Torczon McCarthy (Class of 1984) will be introduced by her nominator, Larry Brown, a HOF Inductee himself. Amy may be best known for her records in basketball, but she also excelled in volleyball, track, and swimming. Amy won recognition in Sports Illustrated’s “Faces in the Crowd” and was also selected California State High School’s Girl-Scholar of the Year.
Tony “The Tiger” Mills (Class of 1988) will be introduced by his friend and colleague, Don Noriel. Tony, a multi-sport athlete in high school, played for Wichita State in the College World Series in 1991, 1992, and 1993. He has coached 56 seasons of high school sports, and now is Head Baseball Coach and Head Girls Golf Coach for Liberty High School in Bakersfield.
The public is invited to the Hall of Fame Dinner. Tickets are $60 per person and may be purchased online at www.tuhshalloffame.com. The dinner will be catered by Taft Chamber member Hodel’s of Bakersfield.
