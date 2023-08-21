There’s another hardware store planning to come to Taft.
A development firm has submitted plans for a Tractor Supply Company Store in the old Kmart building o the east side of Taft.
The applicant, Cocca Development, is proposing to build the Tractor Supply in a 32,545 square foot section of the Kmart building, which was closed in 2017.
City Manager Craig Jones said the Tractor Supply will be built on the south end of the large building and include the old Kmart Garden section.
The Taft Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on the project on Sept. 6 at 5 p.m.
An Apple Market is also planning to use a section of the old Kmart building, which covers more than 91,500 square feet, according to the city.
In addition, construction is underway on a Dollar General Store on Gardner Field Road across from the entrance to the shopping center where Apple and Tractor supply are planning to open.
When it is completed, it will be Taft’s third Dollar General.
