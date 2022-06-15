Fire destroyed a refuse truck on Highway 119 Tuesday afternoon.
The fire was reported about 2:20 p.m.
The truck had pulled off the east side of the highway approximately halfway between Cedar Street and Harrison Street.
The cab of the truck was engulfed by the time firefighters arrived. Firefighters were on scene for about 45 minutes,
Traffic was slowed on Highway 119 for a time but there no major impacts.
No information on the cause was immediately available.
