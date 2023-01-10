A truck driver was seriously injured early Tuesday when a box truck collided with the rear of a tractor trailer stuck in the mud on a flooded portion of Highway 33 near Highway 46 early Tuesday.
The victim was pinned in the wrecked cab until they were extricated by Kern County firefighters worked through waist-deep mud using heavy equipment to winch the wrecked trucks apart and free the victim.
The KCFD was originally sent to a report of a truck stuck in the mud on Highway 33 between Brown material Road and Highway 46 at about 1:55 a.m.
When the arrived, the found the victim's truck had collided with the stuck stuck big rig.
"The cab of the box truck was crushed, with the driver still pinned inside. Due to the technical nature of extricating the victim, additional equipment was requested, including an Urban Search and Rescue unit, the KCFD said in a news release.
THE USAR rig, from Greenfield, was used to winch the trucks apart to free the victim, who was then taken to Kern Medical with major injuries.
