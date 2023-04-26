A Grover City man died Monday when his pickup rolled down a 300-foot embankment and landed in the Cuyama River.
The California Highway Patrol identified the victim as Juan Albineduarte, 54.
The CHP said Albineduarte was driving west on Highway 166 west of Sierra Madre Road when his Nissan Armada left the roadway, went on to the shoulder then went off a steep hillside The pickup rolled several times down the embankment and came landed in the Cuyama River.
Albineduarte was pronounced dead at the scene.
The CHP said the accident was occurred around 6:15 a.m.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Scott Safechuck said firefighters got the call at 8:14 a.m. an the location was just west of Rockfront Ranch.
