Taft Union High School board members and staff awarded diplomas to five seniors who completed their high school years after getting their final credits in summer school.
“I’m so proud of our students that have continued to work hard to make it to the finish line so that they can continue to be successful in their next steps,” Principal Mary Alice Finn said
Board members presented students with diplomas and photos were taken by family members and friends. The following students were honored after July’s board meeting: Rosalinda Adolfo Tenorio, Daniel Buddell, Odin Carty, Alexandra Hernandez Bravo, Bridgette Diaz, and Jaqueline Martinez Vasquez.
“It isn’t whether or not we struggle, it’s whether or not we get back up; if we do not face struggles, then we don’t make progress,” said TUHS Supt. Jason Hodgson.
