Extreme heat is impacting Taft Union High School sports.
All games and practices were cancelled on Tuesday, and Friday's football games are tentatively scheduled to start an hour later due to the heat
The Wildcat volleyball teams were scheduled to play at Kennedy High School in a South Sequoia League match.
No date to make the game up has been announced.
Wednesday's football practices will start at 6:30 p.m.
The TUHS football tams are scheduled to host Arvin in a nonleague matchup Friday night and those games have been delayed.
The junior varsity game is tentatively scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and the varsity game will start at 8:30 p.m.
