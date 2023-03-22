The Taft Union High School Hall of Fame Committee has announced this year’s inductees: Mary Ann (Snyder) McClellan (Class of 1954, nominated by Dick Snyder), Ron Pierce (Class of 1970, nominated by Donna Shoemaker), Kenneth C. Twisselman II (Class of 1970, nominated by Albert Weigand), and Roger Louis Miller (Class of 1971, nominated by Michael Garratt).
“Every year the Committee is impressed with the achievements and the contributions of those who are nominated, and each year the slate of inductees is as diverse and interesting as the nominees of the years before,” stated Dr. Kathy Orrin, Chair of Taft High’s HOF Committee. “It is our honor to be able to highlight these incredible lives—all of whom have their roots in our community.”
Inductees will be showcased at a dinner designed to honor them and their contributions. This year’s Hall of Fame Dinner will be held on Saturday, April 29, at the Oildorado Room of the Transit Center, 500 Supply Row, in Taft. Social hour will be offered from 5-6 p.m. Dinner will begin at 6 p.m. Tickets for the dinner, catered by OT Cookhouse, are $60 for adults and $30 for children 12 and under. Tables of 8 are also available for $400. Tickets be purchased online at tuhshalloffame.com or at the Taft Chamber of Commerce, 400 Kern Street, Taft CA 93268.
“We are happy to announce this year’s outstanding slate of inductees. When we receive nominations of this quality, it always encourages others to nominate classmates their classmates.”
Nominations are accepted year-round, but must be received by November 1, in order to be eligible for the ballot for the next calendar year. Nomination Forms are available at the Taft Chamber of Commerce or may be requested by calling 661 765-2165.
